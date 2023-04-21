After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Zach Plesac) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes has a home run and a walk while batting .156.
  • Fortes has had a base hit in four of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
  • The Guardians give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Plesac makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.92 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 28-year-old has a 6.92 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .328 to his opponents.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.