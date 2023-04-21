Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Zach Plesac) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has a home run and a walk while batting .156.
- Fortes has had a base hit in four of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Fortes has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Guardians give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
- Plesac makes the start for the Guardians, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 6.92 ERA and eight strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 6.92 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .328 to his opponents.
