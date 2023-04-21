After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Nick Fortes and the Miami Marlins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Zach Plesac) at 7:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac

Zach Plesac TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has a home run and a walk while batting .156.

Fortes has had a base hit in four of 12 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one game this year.

Fortes has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

