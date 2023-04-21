The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers face off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at BB&T Center on Friday, April 21, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The teams are knotted up 1-1 in the series.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Panthers vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/19/2023 Bruins Panthers 6-3 FLA 4/17/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-1 BOS 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 12/19/2022 Bruins Panthers 7-3 BOS

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Panthers have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that stretch.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL (301 total, 3.7 per game).

In their last 10 games, the Bruins are 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.

