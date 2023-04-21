How to Watch the Panthers vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers face off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at BB&T Center on Friday, April 21, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The teams are knotted up 1-1 in the series.
Tune in to TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN to see the Bruins and the Panthers meet.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers vs. Bruins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/19/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|6-3 FLA
|4/17/2023
|Bruins
|Panthers
|3-1 BOS
|1/28/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|4-3 (F/OT) FLA
|1/28/2023
|Panthers
|Bruins
|4-3 (F/OT) FLA
|12/19/2022
|Bruins
|Panthers
|7-3 BOS
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers have conceded 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.
- With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the NHL's sixth-best offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Panthers have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Panthers have allowed 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) during that stretch.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have given up 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL (301 total, 3.7 per game).
- In their last 10 games, the Bruins are 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|82
|61
|51
|112
|109
|52
|42.1%
|Brad Marchand
|73
|21
|46
|67
|84
|42
|38.6%
|Patrice Bergeron
|78
|27
|31
|58
|21
|38
|61.2%
|Pavel Zacha
|82
|21
|36
|57
|35
|31
|45.3%
|David Krejci
|70
|16
|41
|57
|36
|17
|47.4%
