Panthers vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 3
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Boston Bruins visit the Florida Panthers on Friday, April 21, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The series is knotted up 1-1. The Bruins are the favorite, with -155 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup with the Panthers, who have +135 moneyline odds.
Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers Betting Insights
- This season the Panthers have won eight of the 18 games, or 44.4%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Florida is 4-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline in this contest implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Panthers.
Panthers vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers failed to hit the total in any of their last 10 games.
- Over their past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 1.1 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4 goals.
- The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the league.
- The Panthers' 272 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the league.
- Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
