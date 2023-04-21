Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Boston Bruins visit the Florida Panthers on Friday, April 21, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The series is knotted up 1-1. The Bruins are the favorite, with -155 odds on the moneyline, in this matchup with the Panthers, who have +135 moneyline odds.

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TNT, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN

Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-155) Panthers (+135) -

Panthers Betting Insights

This season the Panthers have won eight of the 18 games, or 44.4%, in which they've been an underdog.

Florida is 4-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline in this contest implies a 42.6% chance of victory for the Panthers.

Panthers vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 288 (6th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers failed to hit the total in any of their last 10 games.

Over their past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents are scoring 1.1 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4 goals.

The Panthers have scored the sixth-most goals (288 goals, 3.5 per game) in the league.

The Panthers' 272 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the league.

Their +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

