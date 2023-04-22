After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Shane Bieber) at 3:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is hitting .288 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 129th in the league in slugging.

De La Cruz will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 over the course of his last outings.

De La Cruz has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).

He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

De La Cruz has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in five games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 5 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings