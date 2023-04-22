After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Shane Bieber) at 3:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

  • De La Cruz is hitting .288 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 129th in the league in slugging.
  • De La Cruz will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 over the course of his last outings.
  • De La Cruz has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).
  • He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • De La Cruz has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 5
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Guardians will send Bieber (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (2.88), 26th in WHIP (1.120), and 73rd in K/9 (6.5).
