Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 in his most recent game, Bryan De La Cruz and the Miami Marlins take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Shane Bieber) at 3:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is hitting .288 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 98th, and he is 129th in the league in slugging.
- De La Cruz will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 over the course of his last outings.
- De La Cruz has had a hit in 10 of 17 games this season (58.8%), including multiple hits four times (23.5%).
- He has homered in one of 17 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- De La Cruz has driven in a run in three games this year (17.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in five games this year (29.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Guardians will send Bieber (1-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (2.88), 26th in WHIP (1.120), and 73rd in K/9 (6.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.