Garrett Cooper -- hitting .325 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 22 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper has a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks while batting .313.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
  • Cooper enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .190.
  • Cooper has recorded a hit in 13 of 17 games this season (76.5%), including five multi-hit games (29.4%).
  • In 17.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cooper has driven in a run in six games this year (35.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (17.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 5
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.92 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 18 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Guardians are sending Bieber (1-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (2.88), 26th in WHIP (1.120), and 73rd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.