Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Garrett Cooper -- hitting .325 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 22 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper has a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks while batting .313.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.
- Cooper enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .190.
- Cooper has recorded a hit in 13 of 17 games this season (76.5%), including five multi-hit games (29.4%).
- In 17.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Cooper has driven in a run in six games this year (35.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (17.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.92 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 18 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Guardians are sending Bieber (1-0) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (2.88), 26th in WHIP (1.120), and 73rd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.