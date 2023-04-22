Garrett Cooper -- hitting .325 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 22 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Cooper? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper has a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks while batting .313.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 41st in slugging.

Cooper enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .190.

Cooper has recorded a hit in 13 of 17 games this season (76.5%), including five multi-hit games (29.4%).

In 17.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.

Cooper has driven in a run in six games this year (35.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (17.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (17.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 5 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings