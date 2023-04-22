The Miami Marlins and Garrett Hampson, who went 2-for-4 last time out, battle Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is batting .222 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • Hampson has had a base hit in three of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Hampson has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three of nine games so far this season.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (2.88), 26th in WHIP (1.120), and 73rd in K/9 (6.5).
