Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins and Garrett Hampson, who went 2-for-4 last time out, battle Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Giants.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is batting .222 with a double, a home run and a walk.
- Hampson has had a base hit in three of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Hampson has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three of nine games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (2.88), 26th in WHIP (1.120), and 73rd in K/9 (6.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.