The Miami Marlins and Garrett Hampson, who went 2-for-4 last time out, battle Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Giants.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Hampson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is batting .222 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Hampson has had a base hit in three of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has homered in one game this season.

Hampson has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three of nine games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings