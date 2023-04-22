The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI. The series is tied 1-1.

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI

ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 114 - Heat 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 5)

Heat (+ 5) Pick OU: Over (220)



The Heat (30-48-4 ATS) have covered the spread 51.2% of the time, 14.6% less often than the Bucks (42-35-5) this year.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 5-point favorite or more 54.8% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 5 or more (41.7%).

Milwaukee and its opponents have eclipsed the total 50% of the time this season (41 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

The Bucks have an .818 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (54-12) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).

Heat Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the league offensively (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best on defense (109.8 points allowed).

The Heat are 25th in the league in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Miami takes 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's buckets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.

