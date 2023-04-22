Heat vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 3
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
In Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks will be seeking a win against Miami Heat.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Heat vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bucks (-5)
|220
|-200
|+170
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-4.5)
|219.5
|-200
|+165
|Tipico
|Bucks (-4.5)
|220.5
|-200
|+170
Heat vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Bucks outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game (scoring 116.9 points per game to rank eighth in the league while allowing 113.3 per outing to rank 14th in the NBA) and have a +298 scoring differential overall.
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per contest (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- The two teams average 226.4 points per game combined, 6.4 more points than this game's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 223.1 points per game, 3.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Milwaukee is 44-34-4 ATS this season.
- Miami has covered 30 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
