Check out the injury report for the Miami Heat (44-38), which currently has three players listed, as the Heat prepare for their NBA playoffs first round game 3 against the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) at FTX Arena on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 PM ET.

The Bucks beat the Heat 138-122 on Wednesday when they last met. In the Bucks' win, Brook Lopez put up 25 points (and added four rebounds and two assists), while Jimmy Butler scored 25 in the losing effort for the Heat.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kyle Lowry PG Questionable Knee 11.2 4.1 5.1 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Nikola Jovic PF Out Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable (Back), Wesley Matthews: Out (Calf)

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI

Heat Season Insights

The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

The Heat have performed better offensively in their previous 10 games, scoring 114.3 points per contest, 4.8 more than their season average of 109.5.

Miami connects on 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 34.4% from deep (27th in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 36.7%.

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -5 220

