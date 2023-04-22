Jrue Holiday and Bam Adebayo are two players to watch on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, when the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) match up with the Miami Heat (44-38) at FTX Arena.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ESPN with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, April 22

Saturday, April 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo, Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat's Last Game

The Heat were defeated by the Bucks on Wednesday, 138-122. Jimmy Butler scored 25 in a losing effort, while Brook Lopez led the winning team with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 25 3 3 2 0 2 Bam Adebayo 18 5 1 1 0 0 Gabe Vincent 16 0 3 0 0 4

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo paces the Heat in scoring (20.4 points per game) and rebounding (9.2), and puts up 3.2 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler is the Heat's top assist man (5.3 per game), and he produces 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds.

The Heat receive 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

The Heat receive 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Caleb Martin.

The Heat receive 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 17.6 2.6 5.1 1 0 0.5 Bam Adebayo 12.2 5.9 2.2 0.9 0.1 0 Tyler Herro 14.5 2.5 2.5 0.5 0.1 2.2 Gabe Vincent 10.3 2.2 2.8 0.7 0.1 2.2 Caleb Martin 8 4 2.1 1 0.2 0.6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.