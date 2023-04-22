The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with a triple, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Giants.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm has a double, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .235.
  • Chisholm has recorded a hit in 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).
  • In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In six games this season, Chisholm has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (2.88), 26th in WHIP (1.120), and 73rd in K/9 (6.5) among pitchers who qualify.
