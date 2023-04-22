The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (hitting .256 in his past 10 games, with a triple, two home runs, three walks and seven RBI), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following a four-strikeout showing in his most recent game against the Giants.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has a double, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .235.

Chisholm has recorded a hit in 13 of 18 games this year (72.2%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).

In 16.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.

In six games this season, Chisholm has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once six times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

