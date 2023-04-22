Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Jean Segura -- batting .147 with two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 22 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .186 with three walks.
- Segura has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has not homered in his 17 games this season.
- Segura has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this season.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.92 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.88 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.120 WHIP ranks 26th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 73rd.
