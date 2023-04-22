Jean Segura -- batting .147 with two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 22 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .186 with three walks.

Segura has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has not homered in his 17 games this season.

Segura has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this season.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings