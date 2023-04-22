Jean Segura -- batting .147 with two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 22 at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Giants.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is hitting .186 with three walks.
  • Segura has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 17 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He has not homered in his 17 games this season.
  • Segura has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored a run in five of 17 games so far this season.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.92 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 2.88 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.120 WHIP ranks 26th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 73rd.
