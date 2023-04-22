The Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler included, match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Butler, in his most recent action, had 25 points and two steals in a 138-122 loss to the Bucks.

In this article, we dig into Butler's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jimmy Butler Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 22.9 26.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 4.1 Assists 5.5 5.3 7.1 PRA 40.5 34.1 37.3 PR -- 28.8 30.2 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.7



Jimmy Butler Insights vs. the Bucks

This season, Jimmy Butler has made 7.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 14.9% of his team's total makes.

He's made 0.6 threes per game, or 3.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Butler's Heat average 99.2 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Bucks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 12th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Bucks have conceded 113.3 points per contest, which is 14th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Bucks have allowed 44.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 20th in the NBA.

Allowing 23.9 assists per game, the Bucks are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest, the Bucks are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

Jimmy Butler vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 28 25 3 3 2 0 2 4/16/2023 43 35 5 11 0 0 3 2/24/2023 21 23 2 1 1 0 0 2/4/2023 34 32 8 3 1 0 1 1/14/2023 27 16 4 1 0 0 0 1/12/2023 33 17 11 2 0 0 0

