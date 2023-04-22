On Saturday, Jon Berti (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti has two doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .224.
  • Berti has gotten a hit in 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this season (22.2%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In five of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Guardians' 3.92 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 18 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.88 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.120 WHIP ranks 26th, and 6.5 K/9 ranks 73rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
