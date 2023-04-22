On Saturday, Jon Berti (.242 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI) and the Miami Marlins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has two doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .224.

Berti has gotten a hit in 11 of 18 games this year (61.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 18 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

In four games this season (22.2%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings