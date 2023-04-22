Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (hitting .273 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, six walks and four RBI), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler leads Miami in total hits (16) this season while batting .267 with 12 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 76th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is sixth in slugging.
- Soler is batting .429 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Soler has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%), with multiple hits on four occasions (23.5%).
- Looking at the 17 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (23.5%), and in 7.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In six games this year (35.3%), Soler has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Guardians allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
- Bieber (1-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (2.88), 26th in WHIP (1.120), and 73rd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers.
