The Miami Marlins, including Jorge Soler (hitting .273 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, six walks and four RBI), take on starter Shane Bieber and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Saturday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler leads Miami in total hits (16) this season while batting .267 with 12 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 76th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 74th and he is sixth in slugging.

Soler is batting .429 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Soler has gotten a hit in 11 of 17 games this year (64.7%), with multiple hits on four occasions (23.5%).

Looking at the 17 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (23.5%), and in 7.5% of his trips to the plate.

In six games this year (35.3%), Soler has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 5 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

