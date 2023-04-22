The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE. The series is tied 1-1.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and BSSE

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 116 - Grizzlies 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 5)

Grizzlies (+ 5) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



The Lakers (40-39-3 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 3.7% more often than the Grizzlies (37-41-4) this season.

As a 5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Memphis is 1-5 against the spread compared to the 9-4-1 ATS record Los Angeles racks up as a 5-point favorite.

Los Angeles and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

The Lakers have a .645 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (20-11) this season, higher than the .158 winning percentage for the Grizzlies as a moneyline underdog (3-16).

Lakers Performance Insights

Los Angeles is putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 116.6 points per contest (20th-ranked).

The Lakers are dishing out 25.3 dimes per game, which ranks them 15th in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Lakers rank 24th in the NBA with 10.8 treys per game so far this year. Meanwhile, they rank 24th with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

Los Angeles has taken 64.9% two-pointers and 35.1% from three-point land this season. Of the team's baskets, 74.8% are two-pointers and 25.2% are three-pointers.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

Memphis scores 116.9 points per game and give up 113, ranking them eighth in the NBA on offense and 11th on defense.

At 26 assists per game, the Grizzlies are ninth in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and 22nd in 3-point percentage (35.1%).

Memphis takes 37.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 27.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 62.8% of its shots, with 72.5% of its makes coming from there.

