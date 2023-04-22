On Saturday, Luis Arraez (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Miami Marlins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez has an OPS of 1.078, fueled by an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .578. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
  • In 83.3% of his games this season (15 of 18), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (50.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • Arraez has driven in a run in six games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In six of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (2.88), 26th in WHIP (1.120), and 73rd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
