Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Saturday, Luis Arraez (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Miami Marlins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has an OPS of 1.078, fueled by an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .578. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- In 83.3% of his games this season (15 of 18), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (50.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Arraez has driven in a run in six games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (18 total, 0.9 per game).
- Bieber makes the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 2.88 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (2.88), 26th in WHIP (1.120), and 73rd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
