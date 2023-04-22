On Saturday, Luis Arraez (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Miami Marlins face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Giants.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has an OPS of 1.078, fueled by an OBP of .500 to go with a slugging percentage of .578. All three of those stats are tops among Miami hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

In 83.3% of his games this season (15 of 18), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (50.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in one game this season.

Arraez has driven in a run in six games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (66.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings