Saturday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (10-9) and Miami Marlins (10-9) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET on April 22.

The Cleveland Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (1-0, 2.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 5.84 ERA).

Marlins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Marlins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Guardians 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Under runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Marlins have a perfect record of 3-0.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Miami and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have won in five of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Miami has been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.1 runs per game (59 total).

The Marlins have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule