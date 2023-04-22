Marlins vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 22
Saturday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (10-9) and Miami Marlins (10-9) matching up at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 3:10 PM ET on April 22.
The Cleveland Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (1-0, 2.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Sandy Alcantara (1-2, 5.84 ERA).
Marlins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Marlins vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Guardians 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Under runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Marlins have a perfect record of 3-0.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Miami and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.
- The Marlins have won in five of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Miami has been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Miami is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.1 runs per game (59 total).
- The Marlins have the 14th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 15
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-2
|Braxton Garrett vs Ryne Nelson
|April 16
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-0
|Sandy Alcantara vs Zac Gallen
|April 17
|Giants
|W 4-3
|Jesús Luzardo vs Logan Webb
|April 18
|Giants
|W 4-2
|Edward Cabrera vs Alex Wood
|April 19
|Giants
|L 5-2
|Trevor Rogers vs Alex Cobb
|April 22
|@ Guardians
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Shane Bieber
|April 22
|@ Guardians
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Zach Plesac
|April 23
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Peyton Battenfield
|April 24
|@ Braves
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Spencer Strider
|April 25
|@ Braves
|-
|Daniel Castano vs Charlie Morton
|April 26
|@ Braves
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Bryce Elder
