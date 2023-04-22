Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take the field on Saturday at Progressive Field against Shane Bieber, who is projected to start for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Guardians (-145). The contest's over/under is listed at 7 runs.

Marlins vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -145 +120 7 -115 -105 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Marlins have a perfect record of 3-0.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 contests.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (50%) in those games.

This season, Miami has won one of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Miami have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in six of 19 chances this season.

The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 7-6 3-3 4-7 6-2 7-8 3-1

