Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins take the field on Saturday at Progressive Field against Shane Bieber, who is projected to start for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

The Marlins have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Guardians (-145). The contest's over/under is listed at 7 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marlins vs. Guardians Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSGL
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Guardians -145 +120 7 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

  • In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Marlins have a perfect record of 3-0.
  • In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.
  • Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 contests.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

  • The Marlins have been chosen as underdogs in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (50%) in those games.
  • This season, Miami has won one of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Games involving Miami have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in six of 19 chances this season.
  • The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
7-6 3-3 4-7 6-2 7-8 3-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.