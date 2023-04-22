The Cleveland Guardians and Miami Marlins will meet on Saturday at Progressive Field, at 3:10 PM ET, with Jose Ramirez and Jorge Soler among those expected to produce at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Marlins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 18 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Miami is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .383 this season.

The Marlins have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 59 total runs (3.1 per game) this season.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .305 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Marlins rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Miami averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Miami has the 14th-ranked ERA (4.26) in the majors this season.

Marlins pitchers have a 1.246 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sandy Alcantara (1-2) will take the mound for the Marlins, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In four starts this season, Alcantara has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 6.1 innings per appearance.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/15/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Home Braxton Garrett Ryne Nelson 4/16/2023 Diamondbacks L 5-0 Home Sandy Alcantara Zac Gallen 4/17/2023 Giants W 4-3 Home Jesús Luzardo Logan Webb 4/18/2023 Giants W 4-2 Home Edward Cabrera Alex Wood 4/19/2023 Giants L 5-2 Home Trevor Rogers Alex Cobb 4/22/2023 Guardians - Away Sandy Alcantara Shane Bieber 4/22/2023 Guardians - Away Braxton Garrett Zach Plesac 4/23/2023 Guardians - Away Jesús Luzardo Peyton Battenfield 4/24/2023 Braves - Away Edward Cabrera Spencer Strider 4/25/2023 Braves - Away Daniel Castano Charlie Morton 4/26/2023 Braves - Away Braxton Garrett Bryce Elder

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.