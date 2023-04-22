When the Cleveland Guardians (10-9) and Miami Marlins (10-9) square of in the series opener at Progressive Field on Saturday, April 22, Shane Bieber will get the nod for the Guardians, while the Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara to the hill. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are -145 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Marlins (+120).

Marlins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Bieber - CLE (1-0, 2.88 ERA) vs Alcantara - MIA (1-2, 5.84 ERA)

Marlins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 12 times this season and won six, or 50%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Guardians have a record of 4-2 (66.7%).

Cleveland has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians went 4-3 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have won in five of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins vs. Guardians Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Luis Arraez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+180) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Jazz Chisholm 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+210) Garrett Cooper 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+140)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

