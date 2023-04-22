Nick Fortes -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 22 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes is batting .156 with a home run and a walk.
  • Fortes has picked up a hit in four games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Fortes has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 18 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Bieber (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.88 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (2.88), 26th in WHIP (1.120), and 73rd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
