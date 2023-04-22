Nick Fortes -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 22 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Giants.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes is batting .156 with a home run and a walk.

Fortes has picked up a hit in four games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Fortes has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

