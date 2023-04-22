Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Nick Fortes -- 0-for-1 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Shane Bieber on the hill, on April 22 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Giants.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes is batting .156 with a home run and a walk.
- Fortes has picked up a hit in four games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Fortes has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.92 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 18 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Bieber (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.88 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (2.88), 26th in WHIP (1.120), and 73rd in K/9 (6.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
