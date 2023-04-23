The Boston Bruins visit the Florida Panthers for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 23, starting at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The Bruins lead the series 2-1. The Bruins are favored (-150) against the Panthers (+130).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Sunday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Panthers vs. Bruins Predictions for Sunday

Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Panthers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-150)

Bruins (-150) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-0.7)

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 42-32-8 record this season and are 6-8-14 in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the 24 games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 31 points.

Across the nine games this season the Panthers ended with only one goal, they have earned three points.

When Florida has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned five points (2-13-1 record).

The Panthers have scored at least three goals 59 times, earning 86 points from those matchups (40-13-6).

This season, Florida has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in 33 games and registered 42 points with a record of 19-10-4.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 28-23-3 (59 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 28 games, going 14-11-3 to register 31 points.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 2nd 3.67 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 1st 2.12 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 9th 33 Shots 36.9 1st 8th 29.8 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 12th 22.2% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 1st 87.3% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN

TV Channel: TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

