On Sunday, Bryan De La Cruz (coming off going 3-for-5 with three doubles) and the Miami Marlins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .328 with five doubles, two home runs and five walks.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 51st in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

De La Cruz enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .381 with one homer.

De La Cruz has reached base via a hit in 12 games this season (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has gone deep in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (21.1%), De La Cruz has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (57.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

