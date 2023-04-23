Garrett Cooper -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on April 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .310 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is 51st in slugging.

Cooper is batting .238 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Cooper has gotten a hit in 14 of 18 games this season (77.8%), including five multi-hit games (27.8%).

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.

Cooper has had at least one RBI in 38.9% of his games this year (seven of 18), with two or more RBI three times (16.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In three of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

