Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Garrett Cooper -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the hill, on April 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .310 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 23rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 82nd and he is 51st in slugging.
- Cooper is batting .238 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Cooper has gotten a hit in 14 of 18 games this season (77.8%), including five multi-hit games (27.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Cooper has had at least one RBI in 38.9% of his games this year (seven of 18), with two or more RBI three times (16.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In three of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|6
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (66.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
- Allen will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The lefty will make his MLB debut at 24 years old.
