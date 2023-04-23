The Miami Marlins and Garrett Hampson, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, battle Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

This year, Hampson has totaled at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

In three games this season, Hampson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four of 10 games so far this season.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings