Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins and Garrett Hampson, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, battle Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Guardians.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- This year, Hampson has totaled at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In three games this season, Hampson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four of 10 games so far this season.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 19 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Allen will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The lefty will make his MLB debut at 24 years old.
