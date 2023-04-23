The Miami Marlins and Garrett Hampson, who went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time out, battle Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is hitting .273 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • This year, Hampson has totaled at least one hit in four of 10 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In three games this season, Hampson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four of 10 games so far this season.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow 19 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
  • Allen will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • The lefty will make his MLB debut at 24 years old.
