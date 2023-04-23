Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Logan Allen) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is hitting .143 with three doubles and four walks.
- In five of 11 games this year, Stallings got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Stallings has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in three of 11 games so far this season.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
- Allen starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.
- The left-hander is making his MLB debut at 24 years old.
