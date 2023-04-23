After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Logan Allen) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is hitting .143 with three doubles and four walks.
  • In five of 11 games this year, Stallings got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Stallings has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in three of 11 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Allen starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.
  • The left-hander is making his MLB debut at 24 years old.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.