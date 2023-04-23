After going 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins face the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Logan Allen) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is hitting .143 with three doubles and four walks.

In five of 11 games this year, Stallings got a hit, but only one each time.

In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Stallings has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored a run in three of 11 games so far this season.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings