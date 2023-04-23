Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is hitting .213 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six walks.
- Chisholm has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In three games this season, he has gone deep (15.0%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Chisholm has driven in a run in six games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
- Allen makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The southpaw is making his MLB debut at 24 years old.
