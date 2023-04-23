The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (.317 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is hitting .213 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six walks.

Chisholm has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 20 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In three games this season, he has gone deep (15.0%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).

Chisholm has driven in a run in six games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

