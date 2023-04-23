On Sunday, Jean Segura (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Miami Marlins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is batting .206 with a double and three walks.

Segura has recorded a hit in nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (22.2%).

In 18 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Segura has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in six games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

