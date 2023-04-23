Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jean Segura (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Miami Marlins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jean Segura? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is batting .206 with a double and three walks.
- Segura has recorded a hit in nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (22.2%).
- In 18 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Segura has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in six games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
- Allen starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.
- The 24-year-old left-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.