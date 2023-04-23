On Sunday, Jean Segura (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double) and the Miami Marlins play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Logan Allen. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is batting .206 with a double and three walks.
  • Segura has recorded a hit in nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (22.2%).
  • In 18 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
  • Segura has driven in a run in one game this year.
  • He has scored in six games this season (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians' 3.97 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Allen starts for the first time this season for the Guardians.
  • The 24-year-old left-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.
