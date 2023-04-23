The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti and his .433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti has three doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .222.

In 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), Berti has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.

Berti has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings