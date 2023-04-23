Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti and his .433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Guardians.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti has three doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .222.
- In 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), Berti has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- Berti has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 19 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Allen takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The 24-year-old lefty is pitching in his MLB debut.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.