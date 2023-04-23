The Miami Marlins, including Jon Berti and his .433 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Guardians.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jon Berti At The Plate

  • Berti has three doubles, a home run and four walks while batting .222.
  • In 12 of 20 games this season (60.0%), Berti has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 20 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Berti has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 8
7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The Guardians pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to surrender 19 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Allen takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • The 24-year-old lefty is pitching in his MLB debut.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.