The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 0-for-5 last time out, battle Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler is batting .235 with seven doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
  • Soler has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 21.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Soler has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (42.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 7
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
  • The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Allen makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • The lefty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
