The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 0-for-5 last time out, battle Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is batting .235 with seven doubles, five home runs and nine walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.

Soler has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 21.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (42.1%), including one multi-run game.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings