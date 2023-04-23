Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler, who went 0-for-5 last time out, battle Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Guardians.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is batting .235 with seven doubles, five home runs and nine walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 122nd, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 21st in the league in slugging.
- Soler has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 19 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 21.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has driven in a run in six games this year (31.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once eight times this season (42.1%), including one multi-run game.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (28.6%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
- Allen makes his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The lefty is pitching in his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
