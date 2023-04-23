Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who went 3-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with 32 hits and an OBP of .518, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .583.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Arraez is batting .381 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Arraez has had a hit in 17 of 20 games this season (85.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (50.0%).
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In seven games this season (35.0%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this season (35.0%), including one multi-run game.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (100.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (62.5%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.97).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow 19 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Allen will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The southpaw will make his MLB debut at 24 years old.
