The Miami Marlins and Luis Arraez, who went 3-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Logan Allen and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field

Logan Allen TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with 32 hits and an OBP of .518, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .583.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Arraez is batting .381 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Arraez has had a hit in 17 of 20 games this season (85.0%), including multiple hits 10 times (50.0%).

He has homered in one game this year.

In seven games this season (35.0%), Arraez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run seven times this season (35.0%), including one multi-run game.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (100.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (62.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings