Marlins vs. Guardians Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 23
Sunday's game that pits the Cleveland Guardians (10-11) against the Miami Marlins (12-9) at Progressive Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Guardians. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on April 23.
Jesus Luzardo (2-0) will take the mound for the Miami Marlins. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Cleveland Guardians.
Marlins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Marlins vs. Guardians Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Guardians 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Guardians
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- The Marlins have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.
- When it comes to the total, Miami and its foes are 2-7-1 in its previous 10 contests.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.
- The Marlins have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win six times (54.5%) in those contests.
- This season, Miami has been victorious five times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.
- Miami scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (68 total, 3.2 per game).
- Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 17
|Giants
|W 4-3
|Jesús Luzardo vs Logan Webb
|April 18
|Giants
|W 4-2
|Edward Cabrera vs Alex Wood
|April 19
|Giants
|L 5-2
|Trevor Rogers vs Alex Cobb
|April 22
|@ Guardians
|W 6-1
|Devin Smeltzer vs Shane Bieber
|April 22
|@ Guardians
|W 3-2
|Braxton Garrett vs Zach Plesac
|April 23
|@ Guardians
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs TBA
|April 24
|@ Braves
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Spencer Strider
|April 25
|@ Braves
|-
|Daniel Castano vs Charlie Morton
|April 26
|@ Braves
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Bryce Elder
|April 27
|@ Braves
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Kyle Wright
|April 28
|Cubs
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Hayden Wesneski
