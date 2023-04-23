Sunday's game that pits the Cleveland Guardians (10-11) against the Miami Marlins (12-9) at Progressive Field should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Guardians. Game time is at 1:40 PM ET on April 23.

Jesus Luzardo (2-0) will take the mound for the Miami Marlins. As of this writing, there's been no pitching decision announced by the Cleveland Guardians.

Marlins vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

Marlins vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

The Marlins have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.

When it comes to the total, Miami and its foes are 2-7-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have been underdogs in 11 games this season and have come away with the win six times (54.5%) in those contests.

This season, Miami has been victorious five times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Miami scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (68 total, 3.2 per game).

Marlins pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.00 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Marlins Schedule