Marlins vs. Guardians: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins will attempt to take down Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians when the teams square off on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
The Guardians are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (-105). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).
Marlins vs. Guardians Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Guardians
|-115
|-105
|7.5
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- The Marlins have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.
- In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Marlins and their opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Marlins' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks. Miami's past three games have finished below the total, and the average over/under during that span was 8.
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have come away with six wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Miami has a record of 5-5, a 50% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
- Miami and its opponents have hit the over in six of its 20 games with a total this season.
- The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|7-6
|5-3
|4-7
|8-2
|9-8
|3-1
