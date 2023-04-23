Jon Berti and the Miami Marlins will attempt to take down Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians when the teams square off on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

The Guardians are listed as -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Marlins (-105). The over/under is 7.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Marlins vs. Guardians Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSGL
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Guardians -115 -105 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

  • The Marlins have played as the underdog three times over their past 10 games and are undefeated in those matchups.
  • In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Marlins and their opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The Marlins' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
    • Miami's past three games have finished below the total, and the average over/under during that span was 8.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

  • The Marlins have come away with six wins in the 11 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Miami has a record of 5-5, a 50% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of -105 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The Marlins have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
  • Miami and its opponents have hit the over in six of its 20 games with a total this season.
  • The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
7-6 5-3 4-7 8-2 9-8 3-1

