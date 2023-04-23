The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez will square off against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler at Progressive Field on Sunday, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 19 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Miami ranks 19th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Marlins rank 13th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 68 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Marlins have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).

The Marlins rank 13th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.

Miami has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Miami has pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

The Marlins have a combined WHIP of just 1.217 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jesus Luzardo (2-0) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

He has earned a quality start two times in four starts this season.

Luzardo has started four games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 4/17/2023 Giants W 4-3 Home Jesús Luzardo Logan Webb 4/18/2023 Giants W 4-2 Home Edward Cabrera Alex Wood 4/19/2023 Giants L 5-2 Home Trevor Rogers Alex Cobb 4/22/2023 Guardians W 6-1 Away Devin Smeltzer Shane Bieber 4/22/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Away Braxton Garrett Zach Plesac 4/23/2023 Guardians - Away Jesús Luzardo - 4/24/2023 Braves - Away Edward Cabrera Spencer Strider 4/25/2023 Braves - Away Daniel Castano Charlie Morton 4/26/2023 Braves - Away Braxton Garrett Bryce Elder 4/27/2023 Braves - Away Sandy Alcantara Kyle Wright 4/28/2023 Cubs - Home Jesús Luzardo Hayden Wesneski

