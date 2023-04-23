How to Watch the Marlins vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez will square off against the Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler at Progressive Field on Sunday, with the first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit 19 homers this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- Miami ranks 19th in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.
- The Marlins rank 13th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.
- Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 68 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
- The Marlins have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).
- The Marlins rank 13th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Miami has an 8.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.
- Miami has pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.
- The Marlins have a combined WHIP of just 1.217 as a pitching staff, which is the eighth-best in baseball this season.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jesus Luzardo (2-0) will take to the mound for the Marlins and make his fifth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.
- He has earned a quality start two times in four starts this season.
- Luzardo has started four games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/17/2023
|Giants
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Logan Webb
|4/18/2023
|Giants
|W 4-2
|Home
|Edward Cabrera
|Alex Wood
|4/19/2023
|Giants
|L 5-2
|Home
|Trevor Rogers
|Alex Cobb
|4/22/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-1
|Away
|Devin Smeltzer
|Shane Bieber
|4/22/2023
|Guardians
|W 3-2
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Zach Plesac
|4/23/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|-
|4/24/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Spencer Strider
|4/25/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Daniel Castano
|Charlie Morton
|4/26/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Bryce Elder
|4/27/2023
|Braves
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Kyle Wright
|4/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Hayden Wesneski
