Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (12-9), who are trying to secure a series sweep, will visit the Cleveland Guardians (10-11) at Progressive Field on Sunday, April 23. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Guardians have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at -105. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: TBA - CLE vs Jesus Luzardo - MIA (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Marlins vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Marlins versus Guardians game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Marlins (-105) in this matchup, means that you think the Marlins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jorge Soler hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Marlins vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 13 times and won six, or 46.2%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Guardians have gone 6-7 (46.2%).

The implied probability of a win from Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have won in six, or 54.5%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Marlins have been victorious five times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as an underdog over the last 10 matchups, Miami has a perfect record of 3-0.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

Think the Marlins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Miami and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.