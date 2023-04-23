Nick Fortes -- batting .107 with two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on April 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes has a home run and two walks while hitting .171.
  • Fortes has picked up a hit in five games this year (38.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in three of 13 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 6
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
  • The Guardians have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Allen will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
  • The 24-year-old lefty is pitching in his MLB debut.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.