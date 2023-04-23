Nick Fortes -- batting .107 with two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on April 23 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Guardians Starter: Logan Allen

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has a home run and two walks while hitting .171.

Fortes has picked up a hit in five games this year (38.5%), including one multi-hit game.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

Fortes has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in three of 13 games so far this season.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings