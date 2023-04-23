Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Guardians - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Fortes -- batting .107 with two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Cleveland Guardians, with Logan Allen on the mound, on April 23 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Guardians.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Logan Allen
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has a home run and two walks while hitting .171.
- Fortes has picked up a hit in five games this year (38.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Fortes has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in three of 13 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 7.5 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
- Allen will make his first start of the season for the Guardians.
- The 24-year-old lefty is pitching in his MLB debut.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.