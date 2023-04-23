The Boston Bruins visit the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 23, starting at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The Bruins have a 2-1 advantage in the series.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tune in to TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN to watch the Bruins and the Panthers take the ice.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN

TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Panthers vs. Bruins Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/21/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-2 BOS 4/19/2023 Bruins Panthers 6-3 FLA 4/17/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-1 BOS 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA 1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have allowed 272 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.

The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 39 goals during that span.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 174 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL (301 total, 3.7 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) over that span.

Bruins Key Players