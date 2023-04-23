Panthers vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 3:46 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers square off on Sunday, April 23, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The Bruins are up 2-1. The Bruins are favored (-150) against the Panthers (+130).
Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-150)
|Panthers (+130)
|6
Panthers Betting Insights
- This season the Panthers have won eight of the 19 games, or 42.1%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Florida has gone 4-6, a 40.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +130 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The Panthers have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Florida and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in 64 of 85 games this season.
Panthers vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|301 (2nd)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|174 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|62 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|36 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers didn't go over the total in any of their most recent 10 contests.
- The Panthers total over the last 10 games is one goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.
- In the last 10 games, Panthers' games average 10.3 goals, 0.9 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.
- The Panthers' 272 total goals allowed (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.
