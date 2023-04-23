Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers square off on Sunday, April 23, beginning at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN. The Bruins are up 2-1. The Bruins are favored (-150) against the Panthers (+130).

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN

TNT, SN1, TVAS, BSFL, and NESN Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-150) Panthers (+130) 6

Panthers Betting Insights

This season the Panthers have won eight of the 19 games, or 42.1%, in which they've been an underdog.

Florida has gone 4-6, a 40.0% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +130 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Panthers have a 43.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Florida and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in 64 of 85 games this season.

Panthers vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 288 (6th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers didn't go over the total in any of their most recent 10 contests.

The Panthers total over the last 10 games is one goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.

In the last 10 games, Panthers' games average 10.3 goals, 0.9 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the league.

The Panthers' 272 total goals allowed (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

