Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .314.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.
- De La Cruz has had a hit in 12 of 20 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits six times (30.0%).
- He has homered in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- De La Cruz has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (50.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
- Strider (2-0) takes the mound for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.45), 22nd in WHIP (1.045), and first in K/9 (14.7).
