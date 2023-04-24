The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bryan De La Cruz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .314.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 19th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

De La Cruz has had a hit in 12 of 20 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits six times (30.0%).

He has homered in two of 20 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

De La Cruz has driven in a run in four games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (50.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (25.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Braves Pitching Rankings