Garrett Cooper -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on April 24 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: BSSO

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

Cooper is hitting .293 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

Cooper has had a hit in 14 of 19 games this season (73.7%), including multiple hits five times (26.3%).

He has gone deep in three games this season (15.8%), homering in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Cooper has driven in a run in seven games this season (36.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (15.8%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 7 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Braves Pitching Rankings