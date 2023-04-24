Garrett Cooper Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Garrett Cooper -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on April 24 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Garrett Cooper At The Plate
- Cooper is hitting .293 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.
- Cooper has had a hit in 14 of 19 games this season (73.7%), including multiple hits five times (26.3%).
- He has gone deep in three games this season (15.8%), homering in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Cooper has driven in a run in seven games this season (36.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (15.8%), including one multi-run game.
Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|7
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (57.1%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.47).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Strider (2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.45), 22nd in WHIP (1.045), and first in K/9 (14.7).
