Garrett Cooper -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on April 24 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Garrett Cooper Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Garrett Cooper At The Plate

  • Cooper is hitting .293 with a double, a triple, three home runs and three walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 35th in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.
  • Cooper has had a hit in 14 of 19 games this season (73.7%), including multiple hits five times (26.3%).
  • He has gone deep in three games this season (15.8%), homering in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Cooper has driven in a run in seven games this season (36.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (15.8%), including one multi-run game.

Garrett Cooper Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 7
9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (42.9%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (57.1%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.47).
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 15 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
  • Strider (2-0 with a 2.45 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his fifth of the season.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty tossed six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.45), 22nd in WHIP (1.045), and first in K/9 (14.7).
