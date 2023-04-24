On Monday, Garrett Hampson (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +333)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

Hampson is batting .269 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.

Hampson has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this year (45.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Hampson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 6 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings