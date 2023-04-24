Garrett Hampson Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Garrett Hampson (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.
Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +333)
Garrett Hampson At The Plate
- Hampson is batting .269 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
- Hampson has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this year (45.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season, Hampson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.47 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
- Strider (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 24-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.045 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 14.7 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
