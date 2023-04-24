On Monday, Garrett Hampson (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Miami Marlins face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Garrett Hampson Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +333)

Garrett Hampson At The Plate

  • Hampson is batting .269 with two doubles, a home run and a walk.
  • Hampson has gotten a hit in five of 11 games this year (45.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one of 11 games, and in 3.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In three games this season, Hampson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Garrett Hampson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (33.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves' 3.47 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Strider (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when the righty went six scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
  • The 24-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks 16th, 1.045 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 14.7 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
