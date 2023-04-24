The Milwaukee Bucks are 7-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI. The Heat lead the series 2-1.

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI

TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI

Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 113 - Heat 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 7)

Heat (+ 7) Pick OU: Over (218.5)



The Bucks (42-35-5 ATS) have covered the spread 51.2% of the time, 14.6% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this season.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 7-point favorite or more 40.7% of the time. That's less often than Miami covers as an underdog of 7 or more (60%).

Milwaukee and its opponents have exceeded the point total 50% of the time this season (41 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 54-12, a better tally than the Heat have recorded (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

Miami is the worst team in the league in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points allowed (109.8).

The Heat are 25th in the NBA in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

In 2022-23, Miami has taken 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.

