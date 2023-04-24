Heat vs. Bucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 4
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Bucks are 7-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI. The Heat lead the series 2-1.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Heat vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat vs. Bucks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 113 - Heat 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Bucks
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 7)
- Pick OU:
Over (218.5)
- The Bucks (42-35-5 ATS) have covered the spread 51.2% of the time, 14.6% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this season.
- Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 7-point favorite or more 40.7% of the time. That's less often than Miami covers as an underdog of 7 or more (60%).
- Milwaukee and its opponents have exceeded the point total 50% of the time this season (41 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 54-12, a better tally than the Heat have recorded (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami is the worst team in the league in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points allowed (109.8).
- The Heat are 25th in the NBA in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.
- In 2022-23, Miami has taken 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.5% of Miami's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.