Heat vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 4
The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup.
Heat vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Heat vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Heat Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bucks (-7)
|219
|-295
|+245
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-7.5)
|218.5
|-300
|+240
|PointsBet
|Bucks (-7)
|219
|-323
|+250
|Tipico
|Bucks (-5.5)
|217.5
|-230
|+195
Heat vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Bucks average 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 113.3 per outing (14th in the NBA). They have a +298 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.
- The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 226.4 points per game, 7.4 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams give up 223.1 points per game, 4.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Milwaukee has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.
- Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.
Heat Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jimmy Butler
|28.5
|-115
|22.9
|Bam Adebayo
|19.5
|-125
|20.4
|Max Strus
|12.5
|-125
|11.5
|Gabe Vincent
|11.5
|-110
|9.4
|Kyle Lowry
|9.5
|-105
|11.2
