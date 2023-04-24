The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup.

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

  • Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Heat Moneyline
DraftKings Bucks (-7) 219 -295 +245 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Bucks (-7.5) 218.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Bucks (-7) 219 -323 +250 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Bucks (-5.5) 217.5 -230 +195 Bet on this game with Tipico

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Trends

  • The Bucks average 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 113.3 per outing (14th in the NBA). They have a +298 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.
  • The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.
  • The two teams combine to score 226.4 points per game, 7.4 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams give up 223.1 points per game, 4.1 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Milwaukee has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.
  • Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Jimmy Butler 28.5 -115 22.9
Bam Adebayo 19.5 -125 20.4
Max Strus 12.5 -125 11.5
Gabe Vincent 11.5 -110 9.4
Kyle Lowry 9.5 -105 11.2

