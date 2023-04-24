The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat are playing in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup.

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI

TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks average 116.9 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 113.3 per outing (14th in the NBA). They have a +298 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Heat put up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) while allowing 109.8 per outing (second in NBA). They have a -26 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 226.4 points per game, 7.4 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams give up 223.1 points per game, 4.1 more points than this matchup's total.

Milwaukee has won 44 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.

Miami has put together a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 28.5 -115 22.9 Bam Adebayo 19.5 -125 20.4 Max Strus 12.5 -125 11.5 Gabe Vincent 11.5 -110 9.4 Kyle Lowry 9.5 -105 11.2

