The Milwaukee Bucks are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI. The Heat lead the series 2-1. The over/under is set at 217.5 for the matchup.

Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
  • TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -5.5 217.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 43 games this season that have gone over 217.5 combined points scored.
  • Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Miami has a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
  • This season, Miami has won one of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Heat vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 58 70.7% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5
Heat 43 52.4% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • The Heat have gone over the total in eight of their past 10 outings.
  • Miami has performed better against the spread on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.
  • The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks give up.
  • Miami has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 44-38 23-18 43-39
Heat 30-52 4-6 41-41

Heat vs. Bucks Point Insights

Bucks Heat
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
37-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
26-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

