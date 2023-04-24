Heat vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI. The Heat lead the series 2-1. The over/under is set at 217.5 for the matchup.
Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-5.5
|217.5
Heat Betting Records & Stats
- Miami has played 43 games this season that have gone over 217.5 combined points scored.
- Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Miami has a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
- This season, Miami has won one of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.
Heat vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|58
|70.7%
|116.9
|226.4
|113.3
|223.1
|227.5
|Heat
|43
|52.4%
|109.5
|226.4
|109.8
|223.1
|219.6
Additional Heat Insights & Trends
- Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Heat have gone over the total in eight of their past 10 outings.
- Miami has performed better against the spread on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.
- The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks give up.
- Miami has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.
Heat vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|44-38
|23-18
|43-39
|Heat
|30-52
|4-6
|41-41
Heat vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Heat
|116.9
|109.5
|8
|30
|37-18
|13-12
|47-8
|19-6
|113.3
|109.8
|14
|2
|26-8
|26-39
|31-3
|39-26
