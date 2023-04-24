The Milwaukee Bucks are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI. The Heat lead the series 2-1. The over/under is set at 217.5 for the matchup.

Heat vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -5.5 217.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami has played 43 games this season that have gone over 217.5 combined points scored.

Miami's games this year have had a 219.3-point total on average, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has a 30-52-0 record against the spread this season.

The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.

This season, Miami has won one of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Miami has a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Heat vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 58 70.7% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5 Heat 43 52.4% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

Miami has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.

The Heat have gone over the total in eight of their past 10 outings.

Miami has performed better against the spread on the road (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this year.

The Heat put up an average of 109.5 points per game, only 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks give up.

Miami has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bucks 44-38 23-18 43-39 Heat 30-52 4-6 41-41

Heat vs. Bucks Point Insights

Bucks Heat 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 37-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 13-12 47-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-6 113.3 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 26-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-39 31-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 39-26

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.