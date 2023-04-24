How to Watch the Heat vs. Bucks: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 4
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat square off.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Heat and Bucks.
Heat vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: Bally Sports
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).
- Miami is 29-14 when it shoots higher than 45.6% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 11th.
- The Heat put up just 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks give up to opponents (113.3).
- Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.3 points.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Heat score 111.4 points per game, 3.9 more than on the road (107.5). Defensively they give up 110.2 points per game at home, 0.9 more than away (109.3).
- Miami concedes 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 on the road.
- The Heat collect 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Bam Adebayo
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Jimmy Butler
|Questionable
|Glute
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
|Nikola Jovic
|Out
|Back
