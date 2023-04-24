Top Player Prop Bets for Heat vs. Bucks NBA Playoffs Game 4 on April 24, 2023
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Player prop bet options for Bam Adebayo and others are available when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.
Heat vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|19.5 (-118)
|9.5 (+100)
|3.5 (-118)
- Adebayo is averaging 20.4 points in the 2022-23 season, 0.9 more than Monday's prop total.
- Adebayo's rebounding average -- 9.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Monday.
- Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Monday's over/under.
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-115)
|6.5 (+105)
|5.5 (-161)
|0.5 (-154)
- Jimmy Butler has scored 22.9 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 5.6 points fewer than Monday's points prop total.
- Butler's per-game rebound average -- 5.9 -- is 0.6 less than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (6.5).
- Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Butler has connected on 0.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).
Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (-125)
|3.5 (-139)
|1.5 (-125)
|2.5 (-175)
- The 11.5 points Max Strus scores per game are 1.0 less than his prop total on Monday (12.5).
- His rebounding average -- 3.2 per game -- is 0.3 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (3.5).
- Strus has averaged 2.1 assists this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet on Monday.
- He averages the same number of three-point makes as his prop bet on Monday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Jrue Holiday Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-115)
|6.5 (+105)
|5.5 (-161)
|0.5 (-154)
- Jrue Holiday's 19.3 points per game are 0.8 higher than Monday's prop total.
- His rebounding average -- 5.1 per game -- is 0.4 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (5.5).
- Holiday has picked up 7.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Monday's prop bet (7.5).
- He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Monday.
