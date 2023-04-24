The Miami Heat (44-38) have five players on the injury report for their NBA playoffs opening round game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) at FTX Arena on Monday, April 24 at 7:30 PM ET.

The teams meet once again after the Heat beat the Bucks 121-99 on Saturday. In the Heat's win, Jimmy Butler put up 30 points (and added five rebounds and four assists), while Khris Middleton scored 23 in the loss for the Bucks.

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Bam Adebayo C Questionable Hamstring 20.4 9.2 3.2 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Glute 22.9 5.9 5.3 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2 Nikola Jovic PF Questionable Back 5.5 2.1 0.7

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Wesley Matthews: Out (Calf)

Heat vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT, BSSUN, and BSWI

Heat Season Insights

The Heat average only 3.8 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Bucks allow their opponents to score (113.3).

Miami has put together a 19-6 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

In their past 10 games, the Heat are putting up 116.4 points per game, 6.9 more than their season average (109.5).

Miami makes 1.1 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 12 (16th in the league) compared to its opponents' 13.1.

The Heat rank 25th in the league averaging 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are ninth, allowing 110.6 points per 100 possessions.

Heat vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -7.5 219

