FTX Arena is where the Milwaukee Bucks (58-24) and Miami Heat (44-38) will go head to head on Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Jrue Holiday and Bam Adebayo are players to watch for the Bucks and Heat, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Heat vs. Bucks

Game Day: Monday, April 24

Monday, April 24 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo, Adebayo and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Heat's Last Game

The Heat defeated the Bucks, 121-99, on Saturday. Jimmy Butler poured in a team-high 30 points for the Heat, and Khris Middleton had 23 for the Bucks.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 30 5 4 2 0 4 Duncan Robinson 20 3 2 0 0 5 Kyle Lowry 15 1 3 1 1 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo is the Heat's top scorer (20.4 points per game) and rebounder (9.2), and delivers 3.2 assists.

Butler is averaging a team-best 5.3 assists per game. And he is producing 22.9 points and 5.9 rebounds, making 53.9% of his shots from the floor.

The Heat receive 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game from Max Strus.

Caleb Martin gives the Heat 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Heat receive 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from Kyle Lowry.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 18.8 3.0 5.0 1.2 0.0 0.8 Bam Adebayo 11.8 6.3 2.5 1.0 0.1 0.0 Tyler Herro 12.2 2.3 2.2 0.3 0.1 1.9 Caleb Martin 8.8 4.2 2.0 1.1 0.1 0.7 Gabe Vincent 10.0 2.0 3.0 0.7 0.1 2.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.