Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Braves - April 24
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jacob Stallings -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on April 24 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .143 with three doubles and four walks.
- In five of 11 games this season, Stallings got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Stallings has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|3
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
- Strider (2-0) takes the mound for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.45 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.45), 22nd in WHIP (1.045), and first in K/9 (14.7) among pitchers who qualify.
