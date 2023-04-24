Jacob Stallings -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on April 24 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Monday, April 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .143 with three doubles and four walks.

In five of 11 games this season, Stallings got a hit, but only one each time.

In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Stallings has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings