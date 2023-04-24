Jacob Stallings -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on April 24 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is batting .143 with three doubles and four walks.
  • In five of 11 games this season, Stallings got a hit, but only one each time.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • Stallings has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this year (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 3
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.47 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Strider (2-0) takes the mound for the Braves in his fifth start of the season. He has a 2.45 ERA in 22 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering one hit.
  • This season, the 24-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (2.45), 22nd in WHIP (1.045), and first in K/9 (14.7) among pitchers who qualify.
